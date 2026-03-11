Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €17.50 and last traded at €17.54. 7,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.90.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $193.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.77 and its 200-day moving average is €18.78.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis. Its Physical Engineering segment combines all the activities related to the validation of physical components parts, components, systems, powertrains, and the vehicle.

