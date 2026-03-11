Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 to GBX 330 in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 489.

CPI traded up GBX 17.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 293. 11,699,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,997. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 168 and a 52 week high of GBX 415.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 336.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 49.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Capita had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 0.69%.

In other news, insider Pablo Andres acquired 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 280 per share, for a total transaction of £34,098.40. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Senior management buying — Capita’s CFO Pablo Andres filed multiple purchases (notably 12,178 shares at GBX 280 and 12,000 shares at GBX 275 on 11 Mar), indicating insider conviction. CFO Share Purchase

Senior management buying — Capita’s CFO Pablo Andres filed multiple purchases (notably 12,178 shares at GBX 280 and 12,000 shares at GBX 275 on 11 Mar), indicating insider conviction. Positive Sentiment: CEO stake increase as a fourth tranche of a buy‑out award vested — management acquiring shares via vesting removes some dilution and signals alignment with shareholders. CEO Vesting

CEO stake increase as a fourth tranche of a buy‑out award vested — management acquiring shares via vesting removes some dilution and signals alignment with shareholders. Positive Sentiment: AI-led transformation and contract wins — company and coverage highlight progress on AI initiatives and new contract wins that support medium-term revenue and efficiency upside. AI Transformation

AI-led transformation and contract wins — company and coverage highlight progress on AI initiatives and new contract wins that support medium-term revenue and efficiency upside. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results: Capita reported GBX 49.71 EPS for the quarter with a net margin of 0.69% and ROE of 8.48% — soliding a mixed operational picture where headline EPS arrived but margins remain thin. Quarterly Results

Quarterly results: Capita reported GBX 49.71 EPS for the quarter with a net margin of 0.69% and ROE of 8.48% — soliding a mixed operational picture where headline EPS arrived but margins remain thin. Negative Sentiment: Weak 2026 margin outlook — management guided to a margin dip next year due to contact‑centre weakness and higher costs; that guidance triggered an earlier selloff and remains the principal near‑term risk to the stock. Weak 2026 Outlook

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita’s colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society – our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.

