Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,046,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $520,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,669,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,149,000 after acquiring an additional 406,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 12.40%.The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1832 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. The bank combines a domestic Canadian franchise with an extensive international presence to serve customers across multiple markets.

Scotiabank’s core activities include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and global transaction banking.

