BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
BAIC Motor Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.
About BAIC Motor
BAIC Motor Corporation Limited is a Chinese automotive manufacturer headquartered in Beijing. A subsidiary of Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co, Ltd., the company focuses on the research, development, production and sales of passenger vehicles and automotive components.
BAIC Motor’s product portfolio includes sedans, SUVs and new energy vehicles (NEVs) marketed under its proprietary brands such as Beijing (formerly Senova) and Arcfox, the latter dedicated to premium electric models.
