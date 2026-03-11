Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 167,060 shares, a growth of 984.2% from the February 12th total of 15,408 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 49,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS BCKIY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 5,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company’s core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

