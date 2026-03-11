Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 192,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 60,287 shares.The stock last traded at $18.95 and had previously closed at $18.6250.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company’s core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

