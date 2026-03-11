Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,498 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the February 12th total of 1,266 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVSE. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 127.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

