Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Short Interest Update

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 222,953 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the February 12th total of 1,031,617 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,384,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,950,000 after acquiring an additional 779,001 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capstone Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,108 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,832. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

