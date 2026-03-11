AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.5370. Approximately 50,698,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 46,032,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T unveiled a commitment to invest more than $250 billion in its U.S. network over five years — a headline catalyst that supports long‑term revenue and market share plans around fiber, 5G and satellite. Investors see this as a strategic push into the “AI age” and network leadership. AT&T to invest $250 billion over five years in US to boost infrastructure (Reuters)

Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/style coverage (Zacks) highlights T as a momentum stock, which can attract trend-following flows but doesn't change fundamentals. Zacks: Why AT&T is a Strong Momentum Stock

Momentum/style coverage (Zacks) highlights T as a momentum stock, which can attract trend-following flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Large, multi‑year capex raises near‑term execution and cash‑flow concerns: Wall Street continues to flag the scale of the $250B plan as a risk to free cash flow, margins and return on capital if deployment or monetization lags. That caution is prompting some profit‑taking after the initial rally. Capex and market caution (Reuters)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

AT&T Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $2,181,977,000. Amundi boosted its stake in AT&T by 67.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 11,891,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

