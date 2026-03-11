AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $27.1280. 46,113,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 46,178,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T unveiled a commitment to invest more than $250 billion in its U.S. network over five years — a headline catalyst that supports long‑term revenue and market share plans around fiber, 5G and satellite. Investors see this as a strategic push into the "AI age" and network leadership. AT&T to invest $250 billion over five years in US to boost infrastructure (Reuters)

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting targets and ratings: Oppenheimer raised its target to $32 and an "outperform" call, Scotiabank boosted its target to $31, and Arete upgraded the stock to neutral with a $28 target — these actions reinforce bullish expectations for execution and upside. Scotiabank Boosts AT&T Price Target to $31 (AmericanBankingNews)

Positive Sentiment: Supplier/industry stocks (e.g., Corning) jumped on the investment news, signaling higher demand for fiber and network hardware — a validation that the spending plan could meaningfully lift equipment and infrastructure revenues across the ecosystem. Corning stock reaction (Benzinga)

Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/style coverage (Zacks) highlights T as a momentum stock, which can attract trend-following flows but doesn't change fundamentals. Zacks: Why AT&T is a Strong Momentum Stock

Negative Sentiment: Large, multi‑year capex raises near‑term execution and cash‑flow concerns: Wall Street continues to flag the scale of the $250B plan as a risk to free cash flow, margins and return on capital if deployment or monetization lags. That caution is prompting some profit‑taking after the initial rally. Capex and market caution (Reuters)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after buying an additional 136,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

