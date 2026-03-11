Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Trading ∞ Higher – What’s Next?

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB – Get Free Report) shares were up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 810,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 620,158 shares.

Atlantic Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77.

About Atlantic Gold

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014. Atlantic Gold Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

