Associated British Foods PLC (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods PLC (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ASBFY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group headquartered in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1935, the company operates through multiple divisions that span grocery brands, sugar production and refining, ingredient and bakery systems, agriculture and a large value-fashion retail business. Its portfolio combines branded consumer goods with industrial food and agricultural operations, giving it exposure across the consumer staples and retail sectors.

On the grocery and branded side, the group owns and markets a range of food and beverage products, including well-known tea and grocery lines, while its ingredients businesses supply yeast, bakery ingredients and other inputs to commercial bakers and food manufacturers.

