Ascendiant Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Price

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Oncobiologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Oncobiologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Oncobiologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.07.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of ($1.21) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncobiologics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biosimilar therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging recombinant DNA technology and advanced formulation platforms, the company aims to create high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to originator biologic drugs. Oncobiologics’ research focus includes monoclonal antibodies and growth factors that support oncology treatment and immunomodulation.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Oncobiologics maintains research facilities in the Greater Boston area and an integrated manufacturing site in Hyderabad, India, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

