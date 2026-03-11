Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Director B. Christopher Disantis Buys 500 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) Director B. Christopher Disantis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.30 per share, with a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,420. This represents a 10.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE ABG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,568. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.17 and a 52 week high of $274.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.97.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Zacks Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.57.

Read Our Latest Report on ABG

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 319.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE:ABG) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.

In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.