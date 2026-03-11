Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 41,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $582,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,238,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,272,988.91. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, K Charles Janac sold 9,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $131,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, K Charles Janac sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $41,422.68.

On Monday, February 9th, K Charles Janac sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $718,581.24.

On Thursday, January 15th, K Charles Janac sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, K Charles Janac sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 11,145 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $188,350.50.

On Friday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,823 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $120,865.35.

Arteris Trading Up 2.4%

Arteris stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 430,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,737. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Arteris by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Arteris by 75.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Arteris by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 16.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Arteris in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIP

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.