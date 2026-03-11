ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Announces Earnings Results

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.58 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.32% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.
Here are the key takeaways from ARS Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:
- neffy is the only FDA‑approved needle‑free treatment for Type I allergic reactions, and real‑world data from the neffy Experience Program show ~90% of anaphylaxis patients were effectively treated with a single dose, supporting safety and provider confidence.
- ARS reported $72.2 million in U.S. net product revenue (and $84.3M total revenue) in 2025, and plans to expand the sales force from 106 to 150 reps funded by reallocation of existing commercial spend rather than increasing overall SG&A.
- Company growth is being held back by structural category dynamics — refill dominance, electronic prescribing, prior authorizations, and seasonality — so refill‑driven momentum isn’t expected to become a significant tailwind until late 2026 into 2027.
- Commercial coverage is roughly 93% of lives but only ~57% without prior authorization; ongoing negotiations with major payers (notably CVS Caremark) could materially change accessibility and prescribing friction in 2026.
- ARS ended 2025 with $245 million in cash and short‑term investments, which management says is sufficient to fund continued U.S. commercialization, DTC and field efforts, and advancement of the chronic spontaneous urticaria program through expected cash‑flow breakeven.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $875.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $18.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPRY. Leerink Partners set a $26.00 target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
