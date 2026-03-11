ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Announces Earnings Results

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.58 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.32% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

neffy is the only FDA‑approved needle‑free treatment for Type I allergic reactions, and real‑world data from the neffy Experience Program show ~90% of anaphylaxis patients were effectively treated with a single dose, supporting safety and provider confidence.

for Type I allergic reactions, and real‑world data from the neffy Experience Program show ~90% of anaphylaxis patients were effectively treated with a single dose, supporting safety and provider confidence. ARS reported $72.2 million in U.S. net product revenue (and $84.3M total revenue) in 2025, and plans to expand the sales force from 106 to 150 reps funded by reallocation of existing commercial spend rather than increasing overall SG&A.

(and $84.3M total revenue) in 2025, and plans to expand the sales force from 106 to 150 reps funded by reallocation of existing commercial spend rather than increasing overall SG&A. Company growth is being held back by structural category dynamics — refill dominance, electronic prescribing, prior authorizations, and seasonality — so refill‑driven momentum isn’t expected to become a significant tailwind until late 2026 into 2027.

Commercial coverage is roughly 93% of lives but only ~57% without prior authorization; ongoing negotiations with major payers (notably CVS Caremark) could materially change accessibility and prescribing friction in 2026.

ARS ended 2025 with $245 million in cash and short‑term investments, which management says is sufficient to fund continued U.S. commercialization, DTC and field efforts, and advancement of the chronic spontaneous urticaria program through expected cash‑flow breakeven.

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $875.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

