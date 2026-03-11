Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,159,315 shares, an increase of 559.2% from the February 12th total of 175,858 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,047,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,047,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Armlogi Stock Performance
NASDAQ BTOC traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 176,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.78. Armlogi has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Armlogi had a negative return on equity of 80.73% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armlogi in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Armlogi Company Profile
Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.
