Andrew David Oddie Sells 5,744 Shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 5,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $24,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,168.85. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 802,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Get Funko alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 850,199.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,401,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,796 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth $4,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Funko by 5,627.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 884,639 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 946,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 769,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in Funko by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,413,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Funko in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNKO

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc is a pop culture consumer products company best known for its stylized vinyl figures, apparel, accessories and other licensed collectible goods. The company’s signature product line, Funko Pop!, features bobblehead-style figurines that showcase characters from a wide array of entertainment franchises, including film, television, gaming, sports and music. In addition to vinyl figurines, Funko’s portfolio encompasses plush toys, action figures, stationery, home goods and novelty items, all leveraging licensing agreements with major global brands.

Founded in 1998 by Mike Becker in Washington state, Funko initially focused on creating nostalgic bobbleheads before expanding its product offerings under current leadership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.