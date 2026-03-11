Andrew Dakos Purchases 12,500 Shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,095 shares in the company, valued at $370,707.15. This trade represents a 25.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 5th, Andrew Dakos purchased 12,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $72,120.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, Andrew Dakos acquired 2,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.
- On Thursday, February 26th, Andrew Dakos acquired 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Andrew Dakos acquired 6,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Dakos bought 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00.
Total Return Securities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $9.43.
About Total Return Securities
Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.
SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.
