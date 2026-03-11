Andrew Dakos Purchases 12,500 Shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,095 shares in the company, valued at $370,707.15. This trade represents a 25.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Return Securities alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Andrew Dakos purchased 12,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $72,120.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Andrew Dakos acquired 2,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Andrew Dakos acquired 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Andrew Dakos acquired 6,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Dakos bought 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00.

Total Return Securities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Institutional Trading of Total Return Securities

About Total Return Securities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Total Return Securities by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 413,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 325,669 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Total Return Securities by 33,845.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 101,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 101,537 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 437,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Return Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Return Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.