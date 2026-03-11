AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $64.8750, with a volume of 119160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 5.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.29 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.69. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.The business had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In related news, Director Magda Marquet sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,930 shares in the company, valued at $478,923.90. The trade was a 52.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $163,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,754.48. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,939. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 180,042 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4,852.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 822,975 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 648,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 101,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $21,559,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

