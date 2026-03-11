Analyzing HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF)

Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF – Get Free Report) and HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Orbite Aluminae and HudBay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A HudBay Minerals 25.71% 8.91% 4.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of HudBay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HudBay Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbite Aluminae 0 0 0 0 0.00 HudBay Minerals 0 2 12 2 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbite Aluminae and HudBay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

HudBay Minerals has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. Given HudBay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HudBay Minerals is more favorable than Orbite Aluminae.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbite Aluminae and HudBay Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HudBay Minerals $2.21 billion 4.13 $568.50 million $1.43 16.10

HudBay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Orbite Aluminae.

Volatility and Risk

Orbite Aluminae has a beta of -4.38, suggesting that its share price is 538% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HudBay Minerals has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HudBay Minerals beats Orbite Aluminae on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbite Aluminae

Orbite Technologies Inc. operates as a clean technology based mineral-processing and resource development company in Canada. It produces high-purity alumina, silica, hematite, magnesium oxide, titanium oxide, smelter-grade alumina, and rare earth and rare metal oxides from various feedstocks, including red mud, fly-ash, aluminous clays, mine tailings, bauxite, and kaolin clay, as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. The company owns 100% interest in 99 mineral claims totaling approximately 55 square kilometers, as well as 1 mining lease of 98.5 hectares at a site near Grande-Vallée, Québec. It also owns 100% interest in 138 mineral claims covering approximately 78.4 square kilometers at sites near Rimouski and Cap-Chat, Québec. The company was formerly known as Orbite Aluminae Inc. and changed its name to Orbite Technologies Inc. in June 2015. Orbite Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

