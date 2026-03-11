Analyzing CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY)

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of CLEAR Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of CLEAR Secure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLEAR Secure and Locafy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLEAR Secure $900.78 million 6.78 $109.17 million $1.12 40.92 Locafy $3.20 million 2.53 -$2.79 million ($1.04) -4.33

CLEAR Secure has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLEAR Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CLEAR Secure and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLEAR Secure 12.12% 70.08% 9.25% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CLEAR Secure and Locafy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLEAR Secure 1 3 5 0 2.44 Locafy 1 0 0 0 1.00

CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus price target of $51.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Given CLEAR Secure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CLEAR Secure is more favorable than Locafy.

Risk & Volatility

CLEAR Secure has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CLEAR Secure beats Locafy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Clear Secure, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alclear Investments, Llc.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

