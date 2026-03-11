Analyzing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 5 22 1 2.86

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $477.96, indicating a potential upside of 48.26%. Given Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -207.34% -50.19% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 6.43% 69.02% 5.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.79 million ($8.77) 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $3.71 billion 11.51 $313.75 million $1.71 188.53

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Windtree Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beats Windtree Therapeutics on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. It also develops AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. In addition, it is developing aPKCi Inhibitor for the treatment of cutaneous malignancies and solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; license, development and commercialization agreement with Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd.; license agreement with Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. In addition, the company develops patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; Belcesiran for the treatment of alpha-1 liver disease; Elebsiran to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; ALN-APP to treat Alzheimer's disease and cerebral amyloid angiopathy; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Roche to develop pharmaceutical products containing zilebesiran. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

