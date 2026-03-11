Analysts Set LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX) Price Target at $33.33

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.3333.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on LB Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of LBRX opened at $24.02 on Friday. LB Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $607.71 million and a P/E ratio of -39.38.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.

