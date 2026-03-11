ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $5.69. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 1,100 shares.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded ams-OSRAM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
ams-OSRAM Trading Up 19.3%
ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.83 million. Analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.
The company’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.
