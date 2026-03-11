ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $5.69. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded ams-OSRAM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 19.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.83 million. Analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.