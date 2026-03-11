Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Position Lowered by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $2,104,244,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,105 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

