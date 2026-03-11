American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,806 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the February 12th total of 10,842 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.4%

AMS opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.77% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services operates as a specialized healthcare services company focused on delivering diagnostic imaging solutions to community and rural hospitals across the United States. Through strategic joint ventures and management agreements, the company collaborates with hospital partners to develop and operate outpatient imaging centers that provide advanced modalities while sharing the capital and operating costs. By partnering directly with hospitals, American Shared Hospital Services enables facility owners to offer in-house diagnostic capabilities without the burden of full operational oversight and significant equipment investment.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses a wide range of imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry (DEXA) and nuclear medicine.

