American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the February 12th total of 37,402 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Power Group Stock Up 70.7%

American Power Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,074. American Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get American Power Group alerts:

American Power Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Power Group, Inc is an energy technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of ultra-clean, distributed power generation systems that operate on natural gas and propane. The company focuses on providing efficient and reliable on-site power solutions designed to replace traditional diesel generators in industrial, commercial, and remote applications.

Its flagship product, the APG1000® integrated power generator, combines a proprietary four-stroke engine with advanced electronic controls to deliver approximately 80–100 kW of power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.