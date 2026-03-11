American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 31st

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 10.0% increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 169.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $37,704.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,408. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

