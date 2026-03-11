Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 268,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 302,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

