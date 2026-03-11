Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 624,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,459,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALMS shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Alumis in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alumis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

In other Alumis news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi purchased 411,764 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,702,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,943,112. This represents a 7.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc acquired 411,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 5,702,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,943,112. This trade represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,823,527 shares of company stock valued at $30,999,959. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALMS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alumis by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alumis by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alumis by 1,028.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Alumis by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Alumis by 173.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

