Altius Minerals Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) used its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to highlight a year shaped by a major royalty sale, a significant corporate transaction in lithium royalties, and continued growth in its renewable royalty platform. Management also pointed to improving sentiment across several mining subsectors and provided updates drawn from operator commentary across its royalty portfolio.

Get alerts:

Financial results were driven by a large royalty monetization gain

Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Hussey reported fourth-quarter net earnings of CAD 22.5 million, or CAD 0.48 per share. For the full year, Altius posted net earnings of CAD 299 million, or CAD 6.45 per share.

Hussey said the year’s results were “mainly impacted” by aon the sale of the company’s. She also cited lower amortization, interest, and other costs, partially offset by an increased loss from joint venture activity. In addition, Altius recognized ain other comprehensive earnings related to the

Royalty revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the quarter and the full year reflected:

Higher potash and base metal prices

An increase in copper stream deliveries

Growth in the ARR portfolio, including interconnection financing agreements

Those positives were partially offset by lower dividends from iron ore, Hussey said. Operating cash flow followed the revenue trend but was offset by higher taxes paid.

Liquidity increased after closing a plan of arrangement with LRC

At the end of 2025, Hussey said Altius had CAD 294 million in cash on hand. She also noted that the company closed its previously announced plan of arrangement with LRC in the prior week, consisting of Altius share consideration of approximately 9.6 million common shares and CAD 140 million in cash consideration.

Following the close and factoring in transaction costs, Hussey said total liquidity available was approximately CAD 332 million, comprised of cash on hand, CAD 125 million available under the revolver, and CAD 62.5 million potentially available through an accordion feature, subject to criteria under the credit facility.

She also said the company expects future proceeds equivalent in value to approximately 960,000 Altius shares stemming from limited-partnership-based investments made in funds controlled by Waratah Capital at the time of the founding and early development of LRC. Those funds are expected to wind up and distribute cash or share proceeds to unitholders “in the coming months,” according to Hussey.

Capital returns and balance sheet actions

During 2025, Hussey reported that Altius made CAD 17 million in debt repayments, including a CAD 9 million voluntary repayment on the revolving facility and CAD 8 million of scheduled principal repayments on term debt. The company also paid CAD 16 million in total cash dividends and issued approximately 49,000 common shares under its dividend reinvestment plan.

In August, the company renewed its normal course issuer bid and repurchased and canceled 54,000 common shares for a total cost of CAD 1.6 million.

Hussey also said the board approved a quarterly dividend of CAD 0.10 per share, payable to shareholders of record on March 19, with a payment date of April 2.

Strategic focus: lithium royalties and a larger LIORC interest

Chief Executive Officer Brian Dalton framed the quarter as a follow-through on the company’s stated intention to accretively deploy capital following monetization activity in Nevada’s Beatty Gold District. Dalton highlighted two initiatives.

First, he discussed the agreement announced in December to combine with Lithium Royalty Corporation, describing it as adding 37 new royalties to Altius’ portfolio, alongside “like-minded and long-term shareholders,” and additional management depth with Ernie Ortiz joining. Dalton said the near-term impact would be a bolstering of royalty revenue from “several recently commissioned projects,” as well as “already financed or planned expansions and restarts.”

Dalton emphasized that the deeper motivation was medium- to long-term optionality, citing the “very long implied resource lives” and what he characterized as competitive future investment attributes of the assets. He also spoke broadly about the growing role of batteries and the pace of lithium consumption growth, arguing that the market narrative had shifted from perceived oversupply to deficits requiring substantial capital and effort to address.

Second, Dalton said Altius increased its interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC). He described the iron ore deposits as having been in continuous production for more than 60 years, with extensive mineral endowments that could potentially continue for a comparable duration. While acknowledging that “it will likely still take a few years to really get the ship righted,” Dalton said the work is underway “under the watch of” established iron ore operators. He added that the company expects royalty revenues to continue through a recapitalization program while characterizing the equity dividend outlook as part of a medium- to longer-term vision tied to improved production volumes, demand for high-purity products, and multi-decade asset sustainability.

Portfolio and sector updates: operators point to expansions, ramp-ups, and demand outlook

Dalton also pointed to “incremental developments” across Altius’ portfolio that did not require additional capital deployment, and he said sentiment has improved in several mining subsectors following what he described as more than a decade of underinvestment.

In discussing operator commentary, Dalton said:

Lundin Mining provided positive commentary about incorporating the Saúva discovery into the broader Chapada district plan, potentially increasing copper production by 25%–35% .

provided positive commentary about incorporating the Saúva discovery into the broader Chapada district plan, potentially increasing copper production by . Silvercorp Metals reported continued construction progress at the El Domo mine in Ecuador and reiterated expectations for first production of copper, gold, silver, and zinc in the second half of next year .

reported continued construction progress at the El Domo mine in Ecuador and reiterated expectations for first production of copper, gold, silver, and zinc in the . Vale spoke positively about progress bringing two new underground mines in the Voisey’s Bay district fully online and ramping up nickel, copper, and cobalt production.

spoke positively about progress bringing two new underground mines in the Voisey’s Bay district fully online and ramping up nickel, copper, and cobalt production. AngloGold Ashanti provided an “upbeat update” as studies and permitting advance, with a recently reported PFS indicating a greater-than- 500,000-ounce-per-year producer at “Tier one” cash cost and initial production targeted for the beginning of the next decade .

provided an “upbeat update” as studies and permitting advance, with a recently reported PFS indicating a greater-than- producer at “Tier one” cash cost and initial production targeted for the . Nutrien and Mosaic both stated expectations of a record year for potash demand in 2026 , with Mosaic noting expected record production from Esterhazy, described on the call as the world’s single largest potash mine.

and both stated expectations of a record year for potash demand in , with Mosaic noting expected record production from Esterhazy, described on the call as the world’s single largest potash mine. Champion Iron and partners Nippon Steel and Sojitz Corporation advanced the Kami project toward a definitive feasibility study expected later this year.

Dalton also highlighted Altius Renewable Royalties and Great Bay Renewables, saying they delivered another record year for royalty revenue as development-stage electricity generation project royalties mature into operations. Hussey added that Great Bay Renewables deployed or committed approximately $96 million in late 2025 and early 2026, including a $42.5 million royalty investment with Apex Clean Energy and up to $50 million with Granite Shore Power.

The call ended without analyst questions. Management said the team remains active in sourcing and evaluating new investment opportunities across its royalty and project generation platforms and expects to provide more detail in coming quarters.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

Recommended Stories