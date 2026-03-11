ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.28 and last traded at $65.37. 20,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 37,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

