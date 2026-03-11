Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julia Letlow

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently sold shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Albertsons Companies stock on August 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 12/8/2025.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 49,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $863,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,633.27. This trade represents a 14.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

See Also

