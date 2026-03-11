AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $221.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.26 and its 200 day moving average is $293.28. AeroVironment has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,300. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,078 shares of company stock worth $1,301,482 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

