ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Short Interest Update

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,160 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the February 12th total of 58,774 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,046 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA APIE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,279. ActivePassive International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a market cap of $969.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index. APIE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

