abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.2610. 112,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 125,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Get abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Life Sciences Investors

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 5.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.