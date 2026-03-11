abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.2610. 112,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 125,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.
The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.
