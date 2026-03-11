Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust (LON:AGVI) Insider Buys £575.83 in Stock

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust (LON:AGVI – Get Free Report) insider Lesley Jackson bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 per share, for a total transaction of £575.83.

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Stock Performance

AGVI opened at GBX 90 on Wednesday. Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 59.07 and a one year high of GBX 92.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.45.

Get Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust alerts:

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust (LON:AGVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 3.26 EPS for the quarter.

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust is a UK-listed investment trust that seeks to provide investors with a combination of income and long-term capital growth through exposure to smaller UK companies. The trust is structured as a closed-end vehicle listed on the London Stock Exchange and managed by Aberforth Partners, a specialist in small-company investing.

The core investment approach focuses on acquiring shares in companies that are constituents of the FTSE SmallCap Index, with an emphasis on businesses that appear undervalued relative to their long-term earnings potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.