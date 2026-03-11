AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI) Short Interest Update

AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,234 shares, an increase of 1,011.4% from the February 12th total of 201 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AB Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

AB Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. AB Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $153.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.05.

AB Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AB Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDFI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in AB Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $300,000.

The AB Short Duration Income ETF (SDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US and foreign income-producing fixed income securities with various credit ratings and maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than three years. SDFI was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is issued by AB Funds.

