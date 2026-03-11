Aaron Freidin Sells 655 Shares of GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Stock

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Freidin sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $34,721.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 308,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,378,340.67. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Freidin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Aaron Freidin sold 2,492 shares of GRAIL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $119,341.88.

On Monday, March 2nd, Aaron Freidin sold 9,573 shares of GRAIL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $480,277.41.

GRAIL Stock Performance

Shares of GRAIL stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. GRAIL, Inc. has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRAIL

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by $0.89. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 277.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in GRAIL by 59.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GRAIL during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. acquired a new stake in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on GRAIL in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

GRAIL News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GRAIL this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutions adding stakes: Several large funds materially increased positions in Q4 (Farallon, Morgan Stanley, State Street, Baker Bros.), signaling confidence from sophisticated investors and providing a steady demand base. MarketBeat institutional ownership summary

Institutions adding stakes: Several large funds materially increased positions in Q4 (Farallon, Morgan Stanley, State Street, Baker Bros.), signaling confidence from sophisticated investors and providing a steady demand base. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat EPS estimates (reported ($2.44) vs consensus ($3.33)) and revenue was roughly in line, which supports the case that core business traction (Galleri test adoption) is progressing. (Market reaction is mixed given continued multi-year losses.) Earnings & analyst summary

Recent quarterly results beat EPS estimates (reported ($2.44) vs consensus ($3.33)) and revenue was roughly in line, which supports the case that core business traction (Galleri test adoption) is progressing. (Market reaction is mixed given continued multi-year losses.) Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst activity: Some firms trimmed price targets (Morgan Stanley cut to $60, Canaccord lowered targets), while others remain bullish (Guggenheim raised its target earlier). Overall consensus remains around a “Hold” with divergent price targets, adding to uncertainty on near-term direction. Analyst notes

Mixed analyst activity: Some firms trimmed price targets (Morgan Stanley cut to $60, Canaccord lowered targets), while others remain bullish (Guggenheim raised its target earlier). Overall consensus remains around a “Hold” with divergent price targets, adding to uncertainty on near-term direction. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped in February to ~6.3M shares (16.2% of float), up ~15% from mid‑February; days-to-cover ~1.9. A higher short percent increases downward pressure and volatility, especially given GRAL’s high beta. (Elevated shorting can amplify declines while also enabling short‑squeeze risk.)

Short interest jumped in February to ~6.3M shares (16.2% of float), up ~15% from mid‑February; days-to-cover ~1.9. A higher short percent increases downward pressure and volatility, especially given GRAL’s high beta. (Elevated shorting can amplify declines while also enabling short‑squeeze risk.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by top executives: CEO Robert Ragusa, President Joshua Ofman and CFO Aaron Freidin reported multiple sales in early March (CEO sale filings: Read More.; President filings: Read More.; CFO filings: Read More.). While sizes are modest vs. their holdings, clustered executive sales can spook investors and weigh on sentiment. InsiderTrades article

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

