9,627 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,722 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Oracle from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.90 and its 200-day moving average is $219.44. The firm has a market cap of $429.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat, strong cloud growth and raised FY‑27 revenue outlook — Oracle topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q3 revenue $17.19B, EPS $1.79), cloud revenue rose ~44%, and management raised fiscal‑2027 revenue guidance to $90B, which eased concerns about return on its AI investments. Reuters: Oracle rallies as strong revenue forecast eases concerns

Q3 beat, strong cloud growth and raised FY‑27 revenue outlook — Oracle topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q3 revenue $17.19B, EPS $1.79), cloud revenue rose ~44%, and management raised fiscal‑2027 revenue guidance to $90B, which eased concerns about return on its AI investments. Positive Sentiment: Massive backlog signals multiyear AI demand — Oracle disclosed Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) around $553B, indicating sustained demand for AI data centers and cloud capacity that supports long‑term revenue visibility. TipRanks: $553B backlog

Massive backlog signals multiyear AI demand — Oracle disclosed Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) around $553B, indicating sustained demand for AI data centers and cloud capacity that supports long‑term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Customer & partner momentum — Management name‑checked AI hardware partners (including Cerebras) and highlighted expanding enterprise wins (e.g., TikTok U.S. business), reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI infrastructure stack. CNBC: Cerebras named by Oracle

Customer & partner momentum — Management name‑checked AI hardware partners (including Cerebras) and highlighted expanding enterprise wins (e.g., TikTok U.S. business), reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI infrastructure stack. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder communications — Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex‑div Apr 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to move the stock materially but supports income investors.

Dividend and shareholder communications — Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex‑div Apr 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to move the stock materially but supports income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Some banks trimmed price targets after the release but many kept constructive ratings; sentiment is varied as analysts balance acceleration in cloud revenue against financing risks.

Mixed analyst moves — Some banks trimmed price targets after the release but many kept constructive ratings; sentiment is varied as analysts balance acceleration in cloud revenue against financing risks. Negative Sentiment: Huge capex, rising debt and cash‑flow strain — Oracle is funding a $50B+ AI data‑center buildout, pushing debt above ~$100B and producing sharply negative free cash flow (cited concerns that spending is compressing near‑term margins). These financial strains are the main downside risk. Fortune: free cash flow crunch CNBC: debt/financing concerns

Huge capex, rising debt and cash‑flow strain — Oracle is funding a $50B+ AI data‑center buildout, pushing debt above ~$100B and producing sharply negative free cash flow (cited concerns that spending is compressing near‑term margins). These financial strains are the main downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Legal noise — Multiple securities‑class‑action alerts and firm filings were announced after the quarter, creating potential legal overhang and distraction for management. GlobeNewswire: class action alerts

Legal noise — Multiple securities‑class‑action alerts and firm filings were announced after the quarter, creating potential legal overhang and distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical market focus — Broader market attention on oil and the Iran conflict is keeping investors’ eyes off company fundamentals at times; energy and rate moves can amplify volatility in tech names like ORCL. Barron’s: Oracle vs. Iran / market context

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

