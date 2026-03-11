7,621 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 190.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,372,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,771,000 after purchasing an additional 899,476 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,160,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,869,000 after buying an additional 91,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 890,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,229,000 after buying an additional 535,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 44,199 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $3,760,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,389.52. The trade was a 71.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 54,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $4,354,569.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,402.85. This trade represents a 93.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,059,821. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a negative net margin of 40.36%.The firm had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

