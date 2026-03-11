6,700 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 378.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in CAVA Group by 656.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CAVA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.04.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.16. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $48,096.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,430.90. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $282,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,884,935.62. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,303. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.