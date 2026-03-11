6,075 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.30.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

