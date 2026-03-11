553,557 Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 553,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $30,996,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,562,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,917 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $14,472,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 707,790 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Payoneer Global by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,170,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 622,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $274.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

