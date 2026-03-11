12,114 Shares in Ashland Inc. $ASH Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 284.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,585 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 807.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,006 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,397,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ashland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.99%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

