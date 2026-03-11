10,726 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 21.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Terilyn J. Monroe sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $977,865.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,749.10. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $567,122.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,528.48. This represents a 43.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,034 shares of company stock worth $12,202,492. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.