ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a 183.9% increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a dividend payout ratio of -3.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 4.7%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 13.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 200,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

