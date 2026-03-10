Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Yext from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 954,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,696. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $685.33 million, a PE ratio of -553.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Yext had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $112.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

