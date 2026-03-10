Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.2230. Approximately 372,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,076,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Xometry from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xometry Stock Down 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 31,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,386,952.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 372,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,176,056.88. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 15,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $656,376.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,925.58. The trade was a 8.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 127,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,993,940 in the last 90 days. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,938,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,393,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odyssean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

